Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,012 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 45.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $2,419,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,407,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 15.2% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $189.56. 5,852,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,896,259. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,053.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total transaction of $1,563,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $755,124.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,085,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,168,579.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 605,376 shares of company stock worth $108,362,271. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

