Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.7% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $8.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $387.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,439. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.28 and a 200-day moving average of $328.87. The stock has a market cap of $149.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.42.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total value of $6,985,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,012,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

