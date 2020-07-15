Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.9% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

BMY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,150,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,943,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

