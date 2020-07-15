Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 734.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 103,227 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 316,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 971,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.