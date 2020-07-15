Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,137,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.58. 19,731,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,368,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $151.85 and a 52 week high of $268.00. The company has a market cap of $632.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.77.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

