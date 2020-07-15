Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,508 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,639,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,845,000 after purchasing an additional 829,748 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $19,241,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $136,434.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.55. 7,859,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,619,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.25. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

