Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 32,611 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,441 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,611 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $3,822,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $818,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,901 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $748,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $669,868,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,296,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,090,800. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.48.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

