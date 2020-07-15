Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,263 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.4% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on C shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

C stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35,565,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565,781. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

