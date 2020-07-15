Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 329.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $1,724,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 65,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,887,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.65.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,707. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

