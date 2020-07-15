Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,779,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

