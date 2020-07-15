Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,978 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,247,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,018. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average is $119.43. The company has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

