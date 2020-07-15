Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $470,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce sales of $470,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $590,000.00 and the lowest is $350,000.00. Homology Medicines reported sales of $390,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $7.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 million to $22.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.09 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $9.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 5,816.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIXX. BidaskClub cut shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. FIX started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Sunday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 186,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,083. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $671.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

