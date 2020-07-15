Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $2,664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 61,577 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.11. 2,312,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.51 and its 200-day moving average is $153.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

