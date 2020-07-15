HOQU Reaches Market Cap of $305,804.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Cobinhood, IDEX and HitBTC. HOQU has a market cap of $305,804.00 and approximately $624,216.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $181.40 or 0.01963737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00195361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00085537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00118934 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

