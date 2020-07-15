Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stake Increased by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics comprises approximately 8.0% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $23,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,182,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,738,000 after acquiring an additional 606,271 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 1,642.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $1,265,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,242 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,022.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 9,100 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $523,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,638 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,906. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

HZNP traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,716. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

