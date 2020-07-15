HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in HP by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,786 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in HP by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $730,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in HP by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 122,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in HP by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research dropped their price target on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. 14,896,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,461,612. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

