Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.32.

TSE:HBM traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,998. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.74.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$365.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

