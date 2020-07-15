Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Husky Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Husky Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Husky Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Husky Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.47.

TSE HSE traded up C$0.20 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.92. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.21 and a 1-year high of C$12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.41) by C($1.30). The business had revenue of C$4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.86 billion. Research analysts predict that Husky Energy will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

