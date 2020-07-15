ImageCoin Price Tops $0.0452 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $449,602.56 and $2.34 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002103 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 9,940,339 coins. ImageCoin's official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

