IMI (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

QNTQF has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of IMI stock remained flat at $$3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. IMI has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

