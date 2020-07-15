IMV (NYSE:IMV) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

IMV (NYSE:IMV) has been assigned a $3.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 24.46% from the stock’s current price.

IMV has been the topic of several other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IMV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,147,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,380. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IMV in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in IMV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in IMV by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 380.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 203,487 shares in the last quarter.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.