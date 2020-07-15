Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15,436.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 626.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 76,518 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILPT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. 167,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,232. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $64.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

