Ink (INK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $566,933.71

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. Ink has a market cap of $566,933.71 and approximately $91,827.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 72.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.01963161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00195193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00085675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00118455 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.