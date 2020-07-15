Insider Selling: Sse Plc (LON:SSE) Insider Sells 15,277 Shares of Stock

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) insider Martin Pibworth sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($16.45), for a total value of £204,253.49 ($251,357.97).

Martin Pibworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Martin Pibworth sold 3,429 shares of SSE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,375 ($16.92), for a total value of £47,148.75 ($58,022.09).

Shares of LON:SSE traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,335.50 ($16.43). The company had a trading volume of 1,934,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.93. Sse Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 13.65 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,703 ($20.96). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,311.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,364.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.30.

SSE (LON:SSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 83.60 ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 82.50 ($1.02) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Sse Plc will post 9769.9629129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a GBX 56 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,403.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSE shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,600 ($19.69) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,350 ($16.61) to GBX 1,300 ($16.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.77) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,390 ($17.11) to GBX 1,370 ($16.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,399.93 ($17.23).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

