Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Raymond James

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.40% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.75.
Shares of IPL traded up C$0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.85. 2,062,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$25.42. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.28.
In other Inter Pipeline news, Senior Officer David Michael Chappell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$320,740. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $138,057.
About Inter Pipeline
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
