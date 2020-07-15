Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Raymond James

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.75.

Shares of IPL traded up C$0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.85. 2,062,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$25.42. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.28.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$603.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$634.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inter Pipeline news, Senior Officer David Michael Chappell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$320,740. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $138,057.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

