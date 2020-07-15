International Biotechnology Trust PLC Acquires 376,000 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 522.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,000 shares during the period. Immunomedics comprises 5.1% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $15,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

NASDAQ IMMU traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.97. 2,220,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,884. Immunomedics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $42.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

In other news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.