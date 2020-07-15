International Biotechnology Trust PLC Buys 1,600 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. ChemoCentryx comprises about 3.5% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,495,000 after acquiring an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 154,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $486,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,277,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,280,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $231,097.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,272,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,024,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 860,275 shares of company stock worth $51,880,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.60. 852,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 2.04. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

