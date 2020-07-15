International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $7.99 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC reduced its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Incyte comprises 2.7% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Incyte by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 97.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $66,221.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,304,461.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $12,776,070.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,238,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,040 shares of company stock worth $27,456,113. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

INCY stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,032. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.42. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.