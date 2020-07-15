International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.3% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,675,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after acquiring an additional 960,412 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,154,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,045.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 775,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,669,000 after acquiring an additional 739,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,686. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.07. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $125.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALXN. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

