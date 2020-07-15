International Biotechnology Trust PLC Increases Stock Position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Myokardia comprises about 2.1% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Myokardia worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Myokardia during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Myokardia by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Myokardia by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 73,723 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Myokardia by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 256,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 40,093 shares during the period.

Get Myokardia alerts:

MYOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

In related news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $2,089,361.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at $35,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,629 shares of company stock worth $5,453,161 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.05. 446,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,178. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.31. Myokardia Inc has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $126.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myokardia Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.