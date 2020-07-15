International Biotechnology Trust PLC Invests $7.02 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.3% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,661,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.64.

In other news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total transaction of $2,101,204.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,657.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.49, for a total transaction of $442,271.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,451,871.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 213,341 shares of company stock worth $123,373,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $25.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $641.23. The company had a trading volume of 852,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,200. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $655.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.