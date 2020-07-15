International Biotechnology Trust PLC Makes New Investment in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. Biohaven Pharmaceutical makes up 1.0% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,003,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,318,000 after acquiring an additional 352,828 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,118,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,197,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,793,000 after acquiring an additional 551,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 64,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $78.75.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $42,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,941.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 73,725 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $4,865,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,662 shares of company stock worth $59,372,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

