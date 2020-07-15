International Biotechnology Trust PLC Reduces Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lowered its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics accounts for about 1.2% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,842.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,122 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,247. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

Shares of SRPT traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.76. 714,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,822. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $172.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

