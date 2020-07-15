International Biotechnology Trust PLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC reduced its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for 4.4% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.11% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average of $106.25. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 1.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $915,430.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,043,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,794 shares of company stock valued at $14,353,838. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.72.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

