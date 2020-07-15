International Biotechnology Trust PLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC cut its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.7% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.99% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $21,036,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 15,718.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 273,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. 78,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,115. The company has a market capitalization of $204.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.49. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.