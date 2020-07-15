Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several research firms have commented on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco by 566.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 5,123,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,475,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

