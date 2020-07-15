Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $31,754.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.01964547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00195105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00085866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000991 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00117233 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,870,248 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

