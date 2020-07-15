Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.8% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,217 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 435,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,404 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

IONS traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.50. 740,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 1.65. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $73.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

