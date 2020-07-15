iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 5.9% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 320.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.47. 954,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.43. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.