iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,917,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.84. The company had a trading volume of 34,768,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,580,133. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.