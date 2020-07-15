iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $141.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,987,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,759,953. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.52 and a 200-day moving average of $141.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

