iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,286 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $40,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,552. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $130.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.71.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

