iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,722,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,008,000 after buying an additional 15,708,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,130,000 after acquiring an additional 181,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,234,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196,584 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,311,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,743,000 after purchasing an additional 368,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,004,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,650,000 after purchasing an additional 156,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,467,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,439. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.