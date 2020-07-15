iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,289,000 after buying an additional 1,168,965 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after buying an additional 1,716,903 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.17. 7,124,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,516. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

