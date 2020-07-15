iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 327,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,567. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.