iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 33.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,730,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,516 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $67.59. 4,742,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,538,568. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

