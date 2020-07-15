iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,377,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,142,288,000 after purchasing an additional 171,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,082 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,989,000 after acquiring an additional 170,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,610,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,111,000 after acquiring an additional 332,811 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,216. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

