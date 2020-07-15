Jarvis+ 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $101,998.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Jarvis+ token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $376,520.99 and approximately $101,998.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.04 or 0.01967488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00086873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00195411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00117108 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,227,865 tokens. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

