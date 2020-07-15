JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KZMYY. ValuEngine lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:KZMYY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,767. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

