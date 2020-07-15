JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RIO. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.80. 1,805,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,530. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.65. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $61.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

